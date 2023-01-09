Mask Network Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $2.60 or 0.00015136 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $177.39 million and $136.07 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 132.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00443903 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $248.49 or 0.01443693 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.64 or 0.31353772 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

