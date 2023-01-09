Mask Network Price Tops $2.57 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can now be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00014931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $175.21 million and approximately $71.38 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00436530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.01458333 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.24 or 0.30829376 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.