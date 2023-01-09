Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $2.63 on Major Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00015150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $179.48 million and $131.28 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

