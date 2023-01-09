Maple (MPL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.21 Million

Maple (MPL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Maple has a market cap of $13.74 million and $1.21 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $3.55 or 0.00020582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

