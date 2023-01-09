LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of LYB opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,481,000 after acquiring an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

