LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $97.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYB. Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LYB traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.12. 67,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,675. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average is $83.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,629,000 after purchasing an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

