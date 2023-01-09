Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Up 9.3%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.05. 362,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,885,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.
LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lyft from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lyft from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542,904 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,839,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,019,000 after acquiring an additional 111,072 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
