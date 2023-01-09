Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 34,950 shares.The stock last traded at $11.05 and had previously closed at $11.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th.

Luther Burbank Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $564.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

Luther Burbank Dividend Announcement

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luther Burbank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Luther Burbank by 447.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

