Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.27

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 1643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.
About Luk Fook Holdings (International)
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.
