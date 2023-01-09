Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.27

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 1643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

About Luk Fook Holdings (International)

(Get Rating)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.