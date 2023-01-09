LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.6% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,011,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,987. The firm has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

