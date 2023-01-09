LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 746,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.58. 21,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,125. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.30 and a 200 day moving average of $267.78. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $309.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

