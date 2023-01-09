Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.17

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 12830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $251.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is -1,344.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 1,259,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $4,628,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the period. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

