LogiTron Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (LTR)

LogiTron (LTR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. LogiTron has a market capitalization of $601.92 million and approximately $36.83 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LogiTron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LogiTron has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003626 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 153.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00444138 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.57 or 0.01443170 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.19 or 0.31370307 BTC.
LogiTron Profile
LogiTron was first traded on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io.
LogiTron Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using U.S. dollars.
