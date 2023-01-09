Liz Barber Acquires 15,000 Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Stock

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) insider Liz Barber bought 15,000 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,361.45).

HICL Infrastructure Stock Down 1.1 %

HICL stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 167.60 ($2.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,564. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 138.89 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 184.98 ($2.23). The stock has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 996.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.66.

HICL Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a GBX 2.06 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

