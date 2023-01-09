Lisk Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00004337 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $104.83 million and $3.77 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00026815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004836 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002378 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004934 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,237,200 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

