Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $103.65 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00004307 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $103.65 million and $5.56 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00026868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000319 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004819 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002375 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004887 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000974 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,235,775 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.