Linear (LINA) Tops One Day Volume of $988,321.08

Linear (LINA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Linear has a market capitalization of $54.41 million and $988,321.08 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

