LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
LightPath Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.65. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
