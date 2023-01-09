Lewis Cirne Sells 25,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00.

Shares of NEWR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.66. 458,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,178. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $226.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 57.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on New Relic to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

