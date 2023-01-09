LCX Price Tops $0.0509 on Top Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. LCX has a total market capitalization of $39.28 million and approximately $952,197.94 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LCX has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00444615 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $248.73 or 0.01445707 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.98 or 0.31404048 BTC.

LCX Token Profile

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

