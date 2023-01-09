Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 414 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.37 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $107.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

