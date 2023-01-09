KonPay Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $105.92 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, KonPay has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One KonPay token can now be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00442347 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.84 or 0.01434703 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,418.27 or 0.31239387 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

