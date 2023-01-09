Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 112,153 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $141.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a PE ratio of 501.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.60. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $239.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,061 shares of company stock valued at $26,429,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

