Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 45 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $275.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.16. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

