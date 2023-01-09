Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 183 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.65 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

