Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 74.27%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
