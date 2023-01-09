Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,984 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,377 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.7% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $49,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,045 shares of company stock worth $47,963,681 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $136.07 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -273.34, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

