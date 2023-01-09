Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.52%.

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,783,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,938,000 after purchasing an additional 60,454 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $569,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,778,000 after purchasing an additional 336,555 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

