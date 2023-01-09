Key Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,949 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $113.04. 69,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,459. The firm has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.46. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

