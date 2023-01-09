Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) CEO Thomas David Hull III Sells 1,000 Shares

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $16,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,694.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Kewaunee Scientific stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.66. 371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $20.48.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.56 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

About Kewaunee Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

