Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €540.00 by UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €540.00 ($574.47) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($601.06) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($691.49) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €610.00 ($648.94) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($659.57) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($652.13) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday.

Kering Stock Performance

KER traded up €9.60 ($10.21) on Monday, reaching €527.60 ($561.28). 190,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €513.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €507.64. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($246.12) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($444.04).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

