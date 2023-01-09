Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,618,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,618,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $43,088,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

