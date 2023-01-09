Kaspa (KAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $76.40 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $76.40 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,798,656,432 coins and its circulating supply is 15,798,656,433 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,780,675,872 with 15,780,675,872.584446 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.004776 USD and is up 7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,563,027.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

