Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given New $4.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.93.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Kaltura Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $250.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 101.38% and a negative net margin of 41.59%. Research analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Kaltura in the 1st quarter worth $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kaltura by 561.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,654,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaltura

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.