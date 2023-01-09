JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $107.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Shares of LW stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $100.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 579.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

