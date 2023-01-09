JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $200.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $148.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a PE ratio of 121.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

