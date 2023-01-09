JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target to €12.50

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.70 ($14.57) to €12.50 ($13.30) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
BGAOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Proximus from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Proximus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €16.00 ($17.02) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Proximus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Proximus from €14.00 ($14.89) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Proximus from €14.00 ($14.89) to €10.50 ($11.17) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $12.80.
Proximus Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Proximus stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Proximus has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.20.
Proximus Cuts Dividend
Proximus Company Profile
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proximus (BGAOY)
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.