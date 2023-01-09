Joystick Price Down 50% Over Last Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $40.56 million and approximately $170,236.19 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00044024 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019293 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00242753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.19964111 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $191,557.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

