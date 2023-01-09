Jordan Park Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Jordan Park Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,774 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,175. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

