Jordan Park Group LLC Sells 128 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Jordan Park Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 39,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VT stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $89.57. 132,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,600. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $107.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

