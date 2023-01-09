Jordan Park Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,118 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.42. The company had a trading volume of 115,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,664,752. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $112.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

