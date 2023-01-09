JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) Insider Buys £15,000 in Stock

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) insider Alan Bates bought 12,500 shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,072.29).

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JLEN opened at GBX 120.40 ($1.45) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.62. JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 101 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 135.40 ($1.63). The company has a market capitalization of £796.48 million and a PE ratio of 344.00.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

