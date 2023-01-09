Jet Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60,951.71 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and $60,951.71 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00043110 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019307 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00241748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00746593 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $54,247.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.