Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €20.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($44.15) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($40.96) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($20.96).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.