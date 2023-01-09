Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Increased to GBX 213 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.57) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on J. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 221.60 ($2.67).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

