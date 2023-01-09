Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Increased to GBX 213 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.57) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on J. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 221.60 ($2.67).
Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.