J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given New GBX 213 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.57) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.78) to GBX 184 ($2.22) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.53) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

J Sainsbury Stock Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $11.74 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

About J Sainsbury

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

