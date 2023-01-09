J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.37) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 161 ($1.94) to GBX 206 ($2.48) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 233.25 ($2.81).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Stock Up 1.5 %

SBRY stock opened at GBX 243.60 ($2.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 974.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 219.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 209.18. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 168.70 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 303.60 ($3.66).

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

About J Sainsbury

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.