International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $62,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBM stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $145.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,877. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.