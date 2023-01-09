Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells $22,898.40 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $22,898.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Drayton Wise also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Tuesday, November 22nd, John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $134,781.36.

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.49. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $28.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 635,177 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Insmed by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 784,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 624,300 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,770,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 56.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,258,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after acquiring an additional 455,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,910,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.