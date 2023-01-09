Insider Selling: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Sells 3,951 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$6.83. The company had a trading volume of 538,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,664. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -4.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SES. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.72.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

